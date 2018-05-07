Jessica Simpson Throws Daughter Maxwell a Greatest Showman-Inspired 6th Birthday Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 7, 2018 9:59 AM

Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Birthday Party

Step right up for a birthday party fit for a fabulous kid!

It looks like Jessica Simpson went all out for her firstborn, Maxwell's 6th birthday party. Inspired by Hugh Jackman's latest movie musical, The Greatest Showman, Simpson turned her backyard into a 1800s-style circus, complete with a tent, treats and a group of themed performers in character.  

Meanwhile, her daughter drew her inspiration from Zendaya's role in the December film and sported pink hair and a purple leotard à la the character Anne Wheeler. The youngster even got the chance to fly like Anne with the help of a trapeze trampoline. 

Meanwhile, Maxi's 4-year-old little brother, Ace, also got to join in the fun as the "world's strongest boy," according to faux show posters hanging up with the decorations. It looks like fun was had by the entire family, including their famous mom and dad. Simpson and her beau Eric Johnson even took a swing at the trapeze themselves thanks to a little posing and photo magic. 

The birthday festivities kicked off earlier in the week on Maxi's actual birthdate, May 1. The kiddo confidently posed with an array of oversized balloons and her mama shared the snap on social media in her honor. 

"SIX," Simpson captioned the shot. 

Needless to say, Maxi's sixth year is off to a picture-perfect start! 

