Adele Threw a Titanic-Themed 30th Birthday Party and Our Hearts May Never Go On

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 7, 2018 6:58 AM
A woman's heart is a deep ocean of secrets, but Adele's Titanic-themed birthday party is not one of them.
The queen of sob-inducing love ballads merged with one of the greatest cinematic love stories of our time in honor of her 30th birthday on Saturday. As perhaps her greatest gift to fans yet, the songstress shared a few photos from the night on social media as proof.
Dressed creepily identical to Kate Winslet's Rose DeWitt Bukater, Adele arrived with spiral curls and a beaded gown to her themed soirée, threw on a life vest and danced the night away with her fellow pals-turned-passengers.
Of course, the festivities would not be complete without a secret meeting at the formal dining room clock, where she posed with birthday glee. The only thing missing? Her Jack! While we're crossing our fingers that Adele's real-life love, Simon Konecki, was somewhere nearby with the heart of the ocean diamond wrapped in his pocket, it sounds like the Grammy winner had an unforgettable night of celebration—and even better three decades so far.
"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far," she sweetly wrote online. "Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life."
She went on to describe the photos as candidly as only she can. "Here's a couple pics. I'm absolutely f--ked, not sure I'll make it out the house again!" the proud mama quipped.
We don't know about Adele, but we'll certainly never be able let this party go.
