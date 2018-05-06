G-Eazy Breaks Silence After Conviction: ''I Am Embarrassed & Apologetic Beyond Words''

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 6, 2018 4:00 PM

G-Eazy

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Following his arrest and conviction of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest in Sweden earlier this week, G-Eazy, who was born Gerald Gillum, is "grateful" to be a free man—so said the rapper on social media earlier today.

On Friday, Gerald avoided jail time but was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay 80,000 krona (around $9,000) for his crimes, and a restitution of 6,500 krona (about $810) restitution to the security guard he allegedly assaulted, reports People.

On Sunday, Gerald, who is performing in Denmark tonight, took to Instagram with a lengthy post.

The 28-year-old wrote, "Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most. Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f-cking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f-ck to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans."

He added,"Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love."

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

On Thursday, E! News reported that video footage obtained by TMZ showed the "Him & I" rapper getting loaded into a police car in Stockholm, just hours after performing in the city with his girlfriend, Halsey, on Wednesday night.

TMZ reported that G-Eazy was partying in a club and "acting belligerent" when security approached the rapper to get him to calm down. That's when G-Eazy allegedly "started throwing punches, striking one guard in the face," according to the site, which adds that when police then detained G-Eazy, they allegedly found cocaine in his pocket.

On Thursday morning, Swedish police confirmed to The Blast that an American citizen was arrested in the early hours of May 3 "on a charge of assault."

"Police say it appears the assault involved an official or employee at the club," the site states.

According to videos on social media, G-Eazy was at club Solidaritet in Stockholm with Halsey and Sean Kingston before the arrest.

Before going to Solidaritet, there was an after-party at Nosh and Chow following G-Eazy's show.

"When he was at Nosh and Chow everybody had a good time and there was no problems whatsoever," a source told E! News. "Nosh and Chow was the low-key after-party for them and their friends. It was hosted by Roshi Hoss and Joel Ighe. They were having a good time, dancing and being positive and friendly. It was them, Sean Kingston and their friends and crew." 

After that is when things got rowdy...

