Dwayne Johnson Has the Most Amazing Response to DJ Khaled's Oral Sex Diss

Dwayne Johnson just made one thing clear: he's all about rocking his lady's world...

On May 4, The Root tweeted out a link to story about a recently uncovered 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club in which DJ Khaled said he doesn't perform oral sex on his wife Nicole Tuck but he expects it from her because he's "the king" and because there's "different rules for men."

The comments have spawned quite the backlash against the music man, but out of all the responses, the Rampage actor's hilarious comment about DJ Khaled's remarks may be the best one yet.

Responding to The Root's tweet, Johnson, who just welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, wrote, "Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread."

And that's how ya drop the mic...