Lea Michele, Alexis Bledel and More Go Glam at 2018 GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 6, 2018 11:59 AM

It was a night to celebrate!

Last night, Lea Michele, Alexis Bledel and more celebs hit the red carpet last night at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at Mercury Ballroom at the New York Hilton in New York City. 

Ahead of the New York award show, Michele made her red carpet as an engaged woman as she showed off that 4-carat diamond sparkler given to her last weekend by now-fiancé Zandy Reich.

At the special event, The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley accepted the Vita Russo Award from her co-star Bledel. Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, accepted a Special Recognition Award for the rapper's song "Smile," which featured Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian. Additionally, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay accepted the Excellence in Media Award, which was presented to her by Sen. Cory Booker.

Meanwhile, there was also a GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in Los Angeles last month. Britney Spears and Jim Parsons were among the honorees at the Los Angeles leg of the award show.

GLAAD's annual ceremonies are meant to honor media for its accurate, fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. Additional, the awards fund GLAAD's continuous work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

Britney Spears Brings Sam Asghari to the GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles

Ava DuVernay, GLAAD Awards, 2018

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

Check out all the glam fashions from the glittering award show with the powerful message...

Lea Michele, GLAAD Awards, 2018

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

Lea Michele

The former Glee star stepped out onto the red carpet for the first time since getting engaged to Zandy Reich.

Samira Wiley, GLAAD Awards, 2018

Rob Kim/WireImage

Samira Wiley

Haidmaid's Tale actress is all smiles before she picks of her award. 

Gloria Carter, GLAAD Awards, 2018

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Gloria Carter

Jay-Z's mom rocked a smooth suit before picking up an award for "Smile."

Alexis Bledel, GLAAD Awards, 2018

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

Alexis Bledel

The Emmy-winning Handmaid's Tale actress was all about the sparkles in her eye-popping gown at The Hilton Midtown.

Ross Matthews, GLAAD Awards, 2018

Rob Kim/WireImage

Ross Matthews

The TV personality brought the razzle dazzle to the Mercury Ballroom.

Auli'i Cravalho, GLAAD Awards, 2018

Rob Kim/WireImage

 Auli'i Cravalho

The Rise actress was feeling anything but blue in blue at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Adam Lambert, GLAAD Awards, 2018

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Adam Lambert

The big-voiced singer suits up in style for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Angelica Ross, GLAAD Awards, 2018

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

Angelica Ross

The actress attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 5, 2018 in New York City. 

Gigi Gorgeous, GLAAD Awards, 2018

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Gigi Gorgeous

Gigi Gorgeous dons a black and white ensemble for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 5, 2018 in New York City. 

