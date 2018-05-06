Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child: Report

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 6, 2018 11:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristin Davis

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Family and the city!

Kristin Davis has adopted a second child, a baby boy, according to a new report. The 53-year-old Sex and the City actress also has a daughter, Gemma Rose Davis, whom she adopted back in 2011. The little girl is now 7 years old.

On Saturday, veternan journalist Marc Malkin posted the baby news on his Facebook, writing, "KRISTIN DAVIS ADOPTS SECOND CHILD."

The post continues, "Kristin Davis is expanding her family. I can exclusively reveal that the Sex and the City star has adopted a baby boy."

Malkin's message ends with, "And now she’s blessed times two! Congrats!"

Photos

Stars Who Adopted Children

On Oct. 7, 2011, a rep confirmed to E! News that the actress had adopted a baby girl a few months prior.

"This is something I have wanted for a very long time," the actress said in a statement at the time. "Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed."

Gemma has yet to hit the red carpet with her famous mom and has been featured on the actress and humanitarian's social media page.

E! News has reached out to Davis' rep for comment.

Davis is among a slew of stars who have opted to adopt. Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock, Mariska Hargitay Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Denise Richards, Katherine Heigl and more have all chosen to expand their family through adoption.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristin Davis , Sex And The City , Babies , Top Stories
Latest News
Lea Michele, Alexis Bledel

Lea Michele, Alexis Bledel and More Go Glam at 2018 GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

Tia Mowry, Pregnant, Instagram

Tia Mowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Daughter

Donald Glover

Donald Glover Spoofs Kanye West With a A Kanye Place Video on SNL

Superhero Poll

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Elite 8 Now

ESC: Donatella Versace

11 Donatella Versace Quotes That'll Get You Pumped for Met Gala

Venice Film Festival, George Clooney, Amal Clooney

How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Instagram

LaLa Kent Calls Randall Emmett "My Rock" After Father's Death

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.