Blake Lively Restores Her Instagram and Re-Follows Ryan Reynolds

Attention, Upper East Siders: Blake Lively is back on the 'gram.

To promote the film A Simple Favor, the Gossip Girl veteran scrubbed her Instagram feed last week, deleting every photo and un-following everyone—including her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively didn't divulge her master plan, but it became fairly obvious after she began following users named Emily Nelson—which just so happens to be the name of her character in the film. Luckily, Reynolds took her PR stunt in stride as he promoted Deadpool 2. "I'm very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible," the actor quipped. "I don't know where rage like that comes from."

Lively returned to her favorite social media platform Saturday, re-uploading all of her old photos and following Reynolds again. (The only other account she follows is for A Simple Favor.)