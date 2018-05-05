Surprise! iZombie's Robert Buckley Marries Jenny Wade

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 5, 2018 8:12 AM
Surprise!
iZombie star Robert Buckley is a married man! The actor hopped on Twitter late Friday night to low-key announce that he'd gotten hitched to his girlfriend, actress Jenny Wade.
The actor, who turned 37 on Wednesday (what a week!), tweeted a photo with chocolate cake all over his face and wrote, "Post-cake fight with (Borat voice) MY WIIIIFE."
Who doesn't love a good Borat reference in a wedding announcement?!
In the pic, the pair are both wearing rings on their ring fingers.
One fan asked the TV star who had won the baked goods fight? Buckley responded, "I got cake and a wife so I’m pretty sure I did."
had our cake ate it too found more cake said i do
A post shared by Jenny Wade (@jennyjwade) on
Wade, who starred in the series Hand of God, also made a subtle reveal that the two had gotten married when she posted on Instagram, "Had our cake ate it too found more cake said i do [sic]."
The two are currently enjoying a tropical vacation together and are Instagraming several images from the honeymoon.
Buckley is also known for playing Clay Evans on The CW's teen drama series One Tree Hill.
