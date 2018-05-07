Inside Anna Wintour's Private World

Never one to really talk about her private life, then or now, Wintour told New York magazine in 1999, "There are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press...You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that's just something that you just don't focus on."

Similarly, Bryan, who hails from Houston, told Texas Monthly in 1999, "There's an old-fashioned view that your personal life should be kept private, and that's my view."

But while the qualities that won her so much admiration brought her just as much scorn from designers and others who felt they'd been given short shrift from Wintour, no one was seriously counting her out.

"What I feel bad about is people trying to use whatever situation is going on in her life to attack her professionally," Oscar de la Renta also told New York as rumors swirled that Wintour's bosses at Condé Nast could be losing faith in her. "Is she giving up her job? Is she not doing as good a job? It's easy to try to beat someone down. But anyone who'd try to do that to her would be a fool."

Isaac Mizrahi took an entirely optimistic view of her romance with Bryan, saying, "She's never seemed so giggly and sparkly-eyed and beautiful and happy. Listen, this doesn't look like a crisis to me. To me, it looks like a liberation!"

Despite initial chatter that Bryan was a notorious cad and/or social climber, he remains Wintour's partner to this day, so under the radar he makes Stedman Graham look like a Kardashian.