Behind-the-Scenes of Lele Pons and Matt Hunter's Music Video "Dicen"

Is this song already on repeat? Yes!

Lele Pons and Matt Hunter just released the music video for their song "Dicen" ("They Say"), making this the perfect song for the social media star's musical debut.

On a fabulous home overlooking all of Malibu, the musicians had their set, and they invited the E! News cameras to see it all.

From continuous laughs to notes from the director, Pons and Hunter had a great time while doing what they know best—working it for the cameras.

Fans are loving the collaboration, seeing as the music video already has more than one million views in only a few hours.