Allison Mack Attends Keith Raniere's Arraignment, Both Could Face Additional Charges

Shortly after entering the courtroom on Friday, Raniere was arraigned and pled not guilty on all three charges, E! News has learned. During Mack's initial appearance and arraignment, she also pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Following Raniere's arraignment, the government indicated they would be filing a protective order around the discovery since it contains a lot of sensitive victim information. The government also said there would be an enormous amount of discovery in this case and asked for time to gather it all. At least a month or a month and a half.

The government also stated in court on Friday that they anticipate additional charges for both defendants and will possibly be adding additional defendants.

The judge said he wants the case to move quickly, "with alacrity." He wants to set a court date as soon as possible. He then asked the government how long it will likely take to present their side once trial starts. They said probably four to six weeks, but it could be longer in light of additional charges and defendants.