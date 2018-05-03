Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Engaged

Talk about a birthday to remember!

As Cheryl Burke celebrated her special day, the Dancing With the Stars pro received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend Matthew Lawrence.

"OMG! So far so good for 34!," she wrote on Instagram. "#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride."

In the social media post, fans got to see a great shot of her stunning diamond ring. And yes, she's totally smiling from ear to ear.

Just last month, the couple attended a red carpet event where they couldn't help but display their love for one another. And yes, you could say it was a special date night for the duo.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

"Date night is like taking everything off, putting our PJs on and staying up till 4 in the morning and obsessing over Homeland," she joked to E! News' Sibley Scoles.

Congratulations to the couple on their new relationship status.

Story developing…more to come!

