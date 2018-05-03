Sarah Jessica Parker's Twin Daughters Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for one special girls' night out.

On Thursday evening, the Sex and the City star and her twin daughters showed their support for New York City Ballet's 2018 Spring Gala.

In a rare red carpet appearance, Sarah's twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell posed for photos in their floral dresses and matching ballet shoes.

As for mom, she held her daughters' hands while showing off sparkling silver heels and a white knee-length dress with sheer long sleeves.

"Special night @nycballet and my wee dates are getting ready," Sarah wrote on Instagram before arriving at the special event. "The 'baby.' Time to get dressed!"