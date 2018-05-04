13 Reasons Why: Everything We Know About Season 2

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 4, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Before we know it, season two of 13 Reasons Why will be here!

Netflix just announced this week that the show will return on May 18, which is just a couple of weeks away. Somehow, this show has managed to keep a lot of secrets, because we don't actually know all that much about what to expect from season two, and what we have learned has only made us more confused. How is Katherine Langford still a part of it? What is the story about now that the tapes have all been heard? 

There are many questions still to be answered, but for now, we've compiled everything we do know about the second season into the gallery below. 

Photos

13 Reasons Why Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

While star Alisha Boe explained on E!'s The Rundown that she can't say anything for fear of getting fired, Kate Walsh was able to tell us a few things when she joined E! News in studio. Mostly, things are going to be "intense," but there's more hope than we're used to based on last season. 

Click through the gallery for more, and be sure to check out 13ReasonsWhy.Info, which is a Netflix-run site featuring discussions and resources for the themes discussed in the series.

13 Reasons Why returns to Netflix on Friday, May 18.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 13 Reasons Why , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

This Is Ellie Kemper's Ideal Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ending

Grey's Anatomy 300th Episode, Ellen Pompeo

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Ellen Pompeo Reveals the Storyline She Wants to Tackle

What Ellen Pompeo Wants to See in "Grey's Anatomy's" Season 15

Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Teases Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw's Exits (and 1 Does Not Look Good)

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Famously Single

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: The Saga of Ronnie and Jen Continues and It's Just Confusing to Watch

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy Season 14

Why Ellen Pompeo Spoke Out About Her Grey's Anatomy Contract Despite Unease: "I Wanted to Show My Struggles"

Why Ellen Pompeo Is Talking About Her $20M "Grey's" Salary

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.