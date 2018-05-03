Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have a Prenup

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 3, 2018 4:10 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Goop Magazine

Steven Pan/Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting closer to saying "I do."

A source confirms to E! News that the Avengers actress and TV writer have a prenup in place ahead of their wedding.

"Yes, there is a prenup. It was very easy and they were both agreeable to the terms," the insider tells us. "This was just one of the steps in their wedding planning process. They have both been married before and felt this needed to happen."

The source continued, "They each have assets and children from previous marriages so it makes sense to have an agreement in place. There were no surprises and it was a quick process."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Celebrate Engagement at Star-Studded Party

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, party

Photographer Group / Splash News

Paltrow, 45, was previously married to Coldplay's Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children with. Falchuk, 47, also has two children from his first marriage.

This news comes four months after the couple confirmed their engagement to the world.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," Paltrow and Falchuk said in a joint statement at the time.

Last month, the couple celebrated their engagement with a star-studded bash in downtown Los Angeles. Celeb guests at the party included Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler, Kate Hudson, as well as Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden.

Us Weekly was first to report the prenup news.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

