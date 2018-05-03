Rihanna Dropped 10 Truth Bombs in Her Vogue Beauty Video

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., May. 3, 2018 3:54 PM
Rihanna's 10-minute makeup guide may be Vogue's best ever.
The beauty tutorial, shot while the Savage x Fenty lingerie-clad singer was on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, is not just one big plug for Fenty Beauty. The Ocean's Eight actress actually provides useful tips along with some pretty insightful truths. While applying a hefty amount of Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and globs of Body Lava, the "Love on the Brain" singer dropped some gems about weight gain, the power of doing your own makeup and her summer vibes.
Here are 10 things we learned from Rihanna's makeup routine.
Don't Follow the Herd: "It's very important to contour your face for your face, not the way you see on every Youtube tutorial, because everyone has a different shape," noted Riri. What works for them might not work for you.
Even Riri Can Put on the LBs: "I learned how to contour when I gained weight. Believe it or not, that's when it comes in real handy," she revealed. "Them fat days [when] cheeks looking like baby cheeks."
Her Concealer Hack for Smoother Application: "This," she said as she picked up the Match Stix Matte Skinstick, "I like to warm on my hands first."
She, Too, Messes Up Sometimes: "Everybody knows concealer is made for hiding bags, and dark circles, and hangovers, and bad decisions," said Riri.
This Beauty Essential Dictates Her Accessories: "When you get greasy on the fly, honey, it is no joke!" said Rihanna before applying Invisimatte Blotting Powder.
"[It's] Always in my purse. I can never leave home without this. If it doesn't fit in my purse, then I'm changing my purse."
Rihanna Is a Brow Master: "The best teacher is yourself. You have to practice on your own face because there are going to be things that you can do better than makeup artists," she said before revealing she does her own brows.
Understated Is So Last Season: "My vibe for summer is…more is more," proclaimed the singer.
Don't Be Intimated by Makeup: "The key to highlighter is not being afraid of it," said the singer before piling on the illuminator.
Happy Faces Make Better Looks: "Smile when you put on your blush," she advised. It'll help you find the right place to apply.
So hath proclaimed the word of Rihanna!
