Yes, The Royals Stars Are "Very Excited" for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding!

It's hard to tell what we're more excited for: King Robert's upcoming wedding on The Royals or the real royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Royals co-stars William Moseley and Alexandra Park sat down with E! News this week to promote the upcoming season finale of their hit E! show but talk quickly turned to the upcoming real-life royal wedding on May 19.

"I think we're very fortunate that the royal family in England and our royal family on TV sort of work together. You know, our show's on the air at the moment, there's about to be a royal wedding. So there's a lot of royal excitement in the air," Moseley told E News exclusively during the NBCUniversal press day in L.A. "I'm personally very excited to see the royal wedding. I love the traditional aspect and I think Meghan's a great asset to England and our royal family."