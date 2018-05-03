G-Eazy Arrested for Assault in Sweden

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 3, 2018 12:16 PM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
G-Eazy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dcp

G-Eazy has been arrested in Sweden.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the "Him & I" rapper getting loaded into a police car in Stockholm, hours after performing in the city with his girlfriend, Halsey, on Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that G-Eazy was partying in a club and "acting belligerent" when security approached the rapper to get him to calm down. That's when G-Eazy allegedly "started throwing punches, striking one guard in the face," according to the site, which adds that when police then detained G-Eazy, they allegedly found cocaine in his pocket.

On Thursday morning, Swedish police confirmed to The Blast that an American citizen was arrested in the early hours of May 3 "on a charge of assault."

Halsey Can't Believe G-Eazy Used His Magazine Cover to Get Through Airport Security

Halsey, G-Eazy

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

"Police say it appears the assault involved an official or employee at the club," the site states.

G-Eazy is reportedly still in custody.

According to videos on social media, G-Eazy was at the club in Stockholm with Halsey and Sean Kingston before the arrest.

G-Eazy is next scheduled to perform in Copenhagen on Sunday, May 6.

E! News has reached out to G-Eazy's rep for comment.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ G-Eazy , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tim Allen, Last Man Standing, Roseanne

Why Tim Allen's Last Man Standing Can Thank Roseanne For Its Likely Revival

ESC: Sarah Jessica Parker, Dare to Wear

Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pumps Would Make Carrie Bradshaw Proud

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

E! Is Gearing Up for Fashion's Biggest Night With Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala!

Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx Inspire Avengers and Assassin's Creed Comparisons With Robin Hood Trailer

Enrique Iglesias

Listen to Enrique Iglesias' New Song "Move to Miami" Ft. Pitbull

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Celebrates His "Youth": Listen to His New Song With Khalid

Taylor Swift, 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA

Which Classic Taylor Swift Songs Do You Want Her to Perform on the Reputation Tour? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.