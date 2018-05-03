Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx Inspire Avengers and Assassin's Creed Comparisons With Robin Hood Trailer

The man under the hood has been revealed.

In the first official trailer for Otto Bathurst's upcoming silver screen rendition of Robin Hood, the Taron Egerton takes center stage as the legendary bow-and-arrow toting English outlaw, ripping through the town on an action-packed mission.

Meanwhile, his BFF sidekick, Little John, (played by Jamie Foxx), is not too far away as he helps Hood train.

"You stare death in the face," he tells Hood. "That's why I chose you." As Foxx's character later encourages, "You wanted to steal? Now's your time."

In the mix of all the action, weaponry and special effects, the style of the trailer has inspired comparisons to Marvel's Avengers and Assassin's Creed.