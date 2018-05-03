13 Reasons Why Season 2 First Look Photos Are Super Intense

It looks like there will be no shortage of drama in 13 Reasons Why season two. In the first look images from the upcoming season, there's a trial, an intense confrontation, a beloved car looking anything but good, and of course Clay (Dylan Minnette) and possibly Hannah (Katherine Langford).

The second season, which debuts globally on Netflix on Friday, May 18, picks up where season one ended. Hannah is dead, but her impact is still being felt. The lawsuit her parent (played by Kate Walsh and Brian D'Arcy James) filed is moving ahead and everyone is preparing to go to trial, as you can see in the photos below with Walsh, Wilson Cruz and Alisha Boe as Jessica.