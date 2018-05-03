Pink Announces Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates for 2019

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 3, 2018 10:09 AM PDT
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Pinkwill be singing her way through 2019.
After previously announcing her seventh career tour late last year and kicking it off this March, the "What About Us" songstress has now revealed that she's added another North American leg to the tour for next year. After finishing the second leg of the tour in New Zealand in early September, the mother of two will take a breather and then return to the stage on March 1, 2019 in Florida to kick off the 37-show finale.
After making stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles and more major cities, she'll wrap it all up in the Big Apple at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2019.
On to the most important info: how to snag a ticket to one of the new shows! Fan registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster's verified platform for fans beginning May 3 at 10am local time through May 6. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale May 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets from May 8 at 10 a.m. local time until May 10 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning May 11 at LiveNation.com.
Without further ado, here are the new show dates:
Friday, March 1, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sunday, March 3, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, March 7, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Saturday, March 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sunday, March 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Thursday, March 14, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Saturday, March 16, 2019 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center
Sunday, March 17, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thursday, March 21, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Saturday, March 23, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sunday, March 24, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, March 30, 2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Monday, April 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Wed., April 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, April 5, 2019 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Monday, April 8, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Wed., April 10, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Friday, April 12, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Monday, April 15, 2019 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Wed., April 17, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Friday, April 19, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Friday, April 26, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, April 27, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Indianapolis,IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Thursday, May 2, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Saturday, May 4, 2019 Fargo, ND FargoDome
Sunday, May 5, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Saturday, May 11, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Friday, May 17, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Saturday, May 18, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!