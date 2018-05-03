Pink Announces Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates for 2019

Pinkwill be singing her way through 2019.

After previously announcing her seventh career tour late last year and kicking it off this March, the "What About Us" songstress has now revealed that she's added another North American leg to the tour for next year. After finishing the second leg of the tour in New Zealand in early September, the mother of two will take a breather and then return to the stage on March 1, 2019 in Florida to kick off the 37-show finale.

After making stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles and more major cities, she'll wrap it all up in the Big Apple at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2019.