Rihanna Says She's Not Friends With Drake: "It Is What It Is"

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue
by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 7:52 AM PDT
Rihanna and Drake are officially over—personally and professionally.
The low-key couple called it quits years ago, and the rapper's public profession of his love may have planted the seeds for their split. As fans will undoubtedly remember, Drake presented the "Wild Thoughts" singer with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs. At the time, he announced he had been in love with her since he was 22 years old—and when he went in for a kiss, she swerved. Looking back on the moment now, Rihanna says in the June issue of Vogue, "The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal. Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don't like too many compliments; I don't like to be put on blast." Asked about the current state of their relationship, Rihanna tells the magazine, "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is."
Rihanna is similarly hesitant to discuss her current boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Admittedly, a lot has changed for Rihanna in the last year—and now she's focused on becoming a mother. "OK, so now that I'm 30, are there things I'm supposed to do? Should I be worried?" the "Work" singer wonders. "Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!" Whenever she does become a parent, "I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid," she predicts. "I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny."
In the near future, Rihanna is ready to get back to work, work, work, work, work, work.
In addition to building out her beauty and fashion companies, she will soon appear on the big screen in Ocean's Eight alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and other A-list actresses. Music was less of a priority in the last year, as she wanted to spend some quality time with Jameel. "I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before," she says, without referring to him by name. Taking a break has done wonders, she adds. "Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth. Now, when I come to work, I'm all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I'm glad I'm taking the time. I'm happy."
For more from Rihanna, pick up Vogue's June issue, on national newsstands May 22.
