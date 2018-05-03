15 Times Rihanna Looked Met Gala-Extra

Rihanna has never been afraid to push the boundaries of fashion.

What some would regard as over-the-top, the Fenty designer can wear and make you seriously consider whether or not you can pull it off. Extremely oversized denim, a crystal-laced and completely sheer gown, motocross-inspired tracksuits—her looks take trends to an extreme that while you may not copy exactly, their awe-inducing nature will inspire you to be more daring.

Watching the Met Gala red carpet has a similar effect.

This year, the "Wild Thoughts" singer joins Anna Wintour, Amal Clooneyand Donatella Versace as the hosts of the annual Costume Institute Gala, themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic. She fits the role, as celebrities are asked to wear their best Rihanna-esque attire, which pushes the red carpet expectation from looking beautiful to quite literally dressing spectacularly.