Lea Michele Dishes on Her Engagement...and Those Illiteracy Rumors

Lea Micheleis setting the record straight—she's can absolutely read.

The Glee alum was glowing Wednesday night when she stopped by the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen set to talk Real Housewives, rumors and proudly sport her stunning new rock from fiancé Zandy Reich. The stats on that gorgeous sparkler? According to a source, the AYR president proposed with a 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring, which he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

Cameras got plenty of glimpses of the diamond on Michele's left hand as she admitted it doesn't quite feel real yet.

"I was so surprised, I kept saying, 'Stop joking around, stop joking around!'" she recalled of the proposal. "I keep thinking [the ring] is borrowed and I have to give it back at some point."