Mike Myers Remembers Austin Powers' Verne Troyer: "I Miss Him"

Less than two weeks after Verne Troyer's death, Mike Myers appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and remembered his late co-star.

"Verne was a fantastic human being and—yeah," Myers said on Wednesday, pausing as if he were about to be overcome with emotion.

The 54-year-old actor described the Mini-Me star as a "great physical comedian, a great dancer" and "just a fantastic guy." He also explained how Troyer took his role in the Austin Powers films to the next level.

"As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop," Myers explained, "but he brought it up off the page, made it better than written and we ended up giving him more and more stuff to do."