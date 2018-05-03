Christina Aguilera Releases "Accelerate," Her First Lead Single in Six Years

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 7:52 AM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Christina Aguilera is back.

To heavy fanfare Thursday morning, Aguilera dropped "Accelerate" with Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz—her first lead single in six years. "Accelerate, c'mon babe / Pick up your speed / Stamina, fill me up / That's what I need," they sang and rapped in the chorus. "Another shot, you comin' home with me / F--k all these drugs, f--k all these clubs / What's wrong with me."

Aguilera also premiered the accompanying music video on YouTube.

To celebrate her musical return, Aguilera mailed 14 autographed Polaroids to fans. In recent days, the pop star has also been teasing some of the visuals from the new era via social media. Her next album, Liberation, features 15 tracks and will be released June 15, per Amazon Music:

1. Liberation

2. Searching for Maria

3. Maria

4. Sick of Sittin'

5. Dreamers

6. Fall in Line (feat. Demi Lovato)

7. Right Moves (feat. Keida and Shenseea)

8. Like I Do

9. Deserve

10. Twice

11. I Don't Need It Anymore (Interlude)

12. Accelerate [Explicit] (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz)

13. Pipe

14. Masochist

15. Unless It's With You

Aguilera released two singles, "Your Body" and "Just a Fool," from her seventh studio album, Lotus, released in 2012. Aguilera returned to the studio a year later, tweeting she was working on "something special"...which she later revealed was "Say Something," a duet with A Great Big World; the song became a Top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and won a Grammy Award. That same year, she teamed up with Pitbull for "Feel This Moment" and Alejandro Fernández for "Hoy Tengo Ganas de Ti." In 2014, she recorded a new version of "Do What U Want" with Lady Gaga. Aguilera announced in early 2016 that she was working on new music. In June, she released "Change" to benefit Pulse nightclub shooting victims and their families. Two months later, she dropped "Telepathy" with Nile Rogers, which was written for Netflix's The Get Down.

Music aside, Aguilera has been primarily focused on motherhood in the years since Lotus was released—not to mention her upcoming wedding to Matthew Rutler. She also returned to acting, making a cameo with a few Voice coaches in Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015. She voiced Akiko Glitter in 2017's The Emoji Movie, and she stars in the upcoming films Life of the Party and Zoe. In the last month, a barefaced Aguilera graced the cover of PAPER and headlined James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special (with a surprise appearance by Melissa McCarthy).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Have You Seen Rebecca Black Lately?

Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show

Ariana Grande to Open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Surprises Deserving Fans During Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Takeover

Kesha, Cosmopolitan, 2018

Kesha Gets Candid on Her Battle to Overcome Body Issues

'N Sync Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Nsync, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake

'N Sync Finally Has Their Star, But Which of Their Music Videos Shines Brightest? Vote for Your Favorite!

R. Kelly

R. Kelly's Management Says Time's Up Movement "Rushed to Judgment" by Supporting #MuteRKelly Campaign

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.