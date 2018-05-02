Sandra Bullock's Stalker Found Dead After 5-Hour Stand-Off With SWAT Team

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
After a five-hour stand-off with a SWAT personnel, Joshua James Corbett, who was previously convicted of breaking into Sandra Bullocks house in 2014, was found dead inside his home in La Crescenta, Calif. on Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles reports that Corbett died of a self-inflicted injury, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. LAPD confirmed to E! News that the individual inside the residence died from a self-inflicted injury, but could not reveal the name of the deceased because next of kin still needed to be notified.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the standoff began after Los Angeles police attempted to serve a warrant at the residence, which resulted in the man barricading himself inside a building in the back of the property, the outlet reports.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the standoff began after Los Angeles police attempted to serve a warrant at the residence, which resulted in the man barricading himself inside a building in the back of the property, the outlet reports.
NBC Los Angeles also reports that detectives with the LAPD Fugitive Warrant Section went to the home at about 7 a.m. and soon after SWAT personnel were requested. It is currently unknown what the warrant was being served for.
Police stated that the man claimed that he had a weapon and threatened to kill them.
NBC Los Angeles also reports that crisis negotiators tried to coax the individual out of the building for five hours, but he would not come out. Eventually, they went inside and found the suspect had dead of a self-inflected wound that was not the result of a gunshot.
In May 2017, Corbett pleaded no contest in breaking into Bullock's Los Angeles home. Fans may remember the scary incident as Bullock was in her residence at the time of the break-in and had to hide in the closet while guiding police to her house.
After striking a plea deal, Corbett was released from jail, where he'd been held on $2.185 million bail for charges of felony stalking and burglary over the 2014 incident.
He was then sentenced to 5-years probation and treatment at a mental health facility. Additionally, the actress was granted a 10-year protective order against him until 2022.
In June 2017, Corbett was released from a mental health facility.