Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reflect on Their LIVE 1-Year Anniversary

Mornings have never looked brighter for Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

One year after the close friends became co-hosts on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, audiences across the country have fallen in love with the pair's segments, life stories and undeniable chemistry.

And when chatting with E! News during their anniversary week, the pair couldn't believe that 12 months had already passed.

"On the one hand, it feels like Ryan has always been here because he's been such a big part of my life off camera for the past 15 years so it feels like he's always been here in a sense. On the other hand, it feels like he got here three days ago and we're already celebrating a year," Kelly shared with E! News on the LIVE set in New York. "I posted it on Instagram last night, but time really does fly when you're having fun. It's been the fastest year of my life."