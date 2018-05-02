Lauren Burnham Says Arie Luyendyk Jr. Meets Her "Koalafications" During Trip to Australia

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:36 PM PDT
Arie Luyendyk Jr. . and Lauren Burnham are still going strong.
The Bachelor couple, who became engaged after a shocking season 22 ending, has been taking their romance all over the world in recent months. Shortly after the season ended at the beginning of March, Arie and Lauren took a trip to Iceland. Days later, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA after traveling from Iceland to Barcelona, Spain.
This week, the couple traveled to Sydney, Australia, where they've been posting pictures from their trip to social media.
"Are you Australian? Cause you meet all of my koalafications," Lauren captioned a photo with Arie from the Sydney Harbor.
Sydney! pic.twitter.com/uihmYplCS1— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 30, 2018
Explored Freshwater Beach today 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XOH4MjZ17T— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 1, 2018
Arie also shared photos of the couple hanging with a koala on Monday. The following day, the couple explored Freshwater Beach where they soaked up the sun and enjoyed some tacos.
Amid all of their traveling around the world, Arie and Lauren found time to officially move in together.
At the end of March, the duo documented their road trip from Lauren's hometown in Virginia to Arizona, where Arie lives and the couple now resides.
In early April, multiple sources told E! News that Arie and Lauren are "heavily pushing" for a TV wedding.
One insider shared with us that Arie and Lauren are in the "planning stages" of the special day. "It's going to happen before the end of the year, if not sooner," the source revealed.
