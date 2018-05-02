Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's "Very Sad" Blake Lively Unfollowed Him on Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 2, 2018 9:48 AM

Ryan Reynolds just lost one very special Instagram follower—his wife Blake Lively.

The actor star joked about Lively unfollowing him during an interview with Australian radio program Smallzy's Surgery.

"Yes, she did. I'm very sad about that," Reynolds quipped to host Smallzy. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from." 

He also joked about their daughters—James, 3, and Ines, 1—being too young to understand the social media shade.

"'Mommy unfollowed daddy on Instagram,'" he said, pretending to deliver the news to his children. "My child would just fart and then walk away."

All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

In addition to discussing his wife's social media habits, Reynolds talked about his new Marvel movie, Deadpool 2. He also did a little drawing in a segment for the radio show called "Sketching With Smallzy" in which Smallzy asked Reynolds if he could draw him like one of his "French girls" (à la the movie Titanic).

Watch the videos to see the interview. 

Lively's decision to unfollow Reynolds is probably just a bit of fun. The two have been known to troll each other on social media. After attending the New York premiere of A Quiet Place, Lively shared a picture of her and her hubby smiling at each other on the red carpet. She then captioned the photo, "If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself."

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, hair

Janet Mayer / Splash News

Reynolds also took a shot at the actress on her 30th birthday by cropping her out of a photo of the couple. Of course, Lively got her revenge by sharing a picture of Ryan Gosling on his big day.

Click here to see more of their best roasting moments.

