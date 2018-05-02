Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's "Very Sad" Blake Lively Unfollowed Him on Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 2, 2018 9:48 AM
Ryan Reynolds just lost one very special Instagram follower—his wife Blake Lively.
The actor star joked about Lively unfollowing him during an interview with Australian radio program Smallzy's Surgery.
"Yes, she did. I'm very sad about that," Reynolds quipped to host Smallzy. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from."
He also joked about their daughters—James, 3, and Ines, 1—being too young to understand the social media shade.
"'Mommy unfollowed daddy on Instagram,'" he said, pretending to deliver the news to his children. "My child would just fart and then walk away."
In addition to discussing his wife's social media habits, Reynolds talked about his new Marvel movie, Deadpool 2. He also did a little drawing in a segment for the radio show called "Sketching With Smallzy" in which Smallzy asked Reynolds if he could draw him like one of his "French girls" (à la the movie Titanic).
Watch the videos to see the interview.
Lively's decision to unfollow Reynolds is probably just a bit of fun. The two have been known to troll each other on social media. After attending the New York premiere of A Quiet Place, Lively shared a picture of her and her hubby smiling at each other on the red carpet. She then captioned the photo, "If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself."
Janet Mayer / Splash News
Reynolds also took a shot at the actress on her 30th birthday by cropping her out of a photo of the couple. Of course, Lively got her revenge by sharing a picture of Ryan Gosling on his big day.
Click here to see more of their best roasting moments.
E! True Hollywood Story Is Back! Here Are All the New Pop Culture Topics and Mysteries We Need Solved
Inside Ciara's Year of "Life and Love": Russell Wilson's Daddy Skills, Her Kids' "Awesome" Bond and More
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!