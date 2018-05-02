Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Carriage Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be riding in style after they say "I do."

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the future bride and groom have chosen the Ascot Landau carriage for their post-wedding procession. According to a press release issued by the Palace, horses will draw the couple along High Street and through Windsor Town, returning them to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

The Crown Equerry, Col. Toby Browne described the Ascot Landau as a "wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage" that is "very easy for people to see."

"The passengers can sit up quite high," he added. "So there's lots of visibility for everybody."

The newlyweds will make their journey with a traveling Escort of the Household Mounted Regiment starting at 1:00 p.m.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace stated in the press release.