Ariana Grande Surprises Deserving Fans During Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Takeover

Ariana Grande just might have a future as a talk show host.

The pop star dominated late night when she took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new album, perform some hilarious sketches and, of course, make the broadcast debut of her newest single, "No Tears Left To Cry."

Jimmy Fallon surprised his followers with the news of her takeover when he shared a video taken by the singer to his Instagram.

So what happened on tonight's show? It all began when Jimmy poked fun at Ariana's signature ponytail in the opening number. Soon after, the duo teamed up to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the singer's biggest hits.