Kylie Jenner Explains Inspiration Behind the Name Stormi

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., May. 1, 2018 8:19 PM
There's nothing like a sister who can get you to open up...
In a new interview with Evening Standard, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian sits down with her oh-so-famous sister, Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the famed clan who recently gave birth at the age of 20 to daughter Stormi in February.
In the sisterly sitdown, Kylie opens up about a variety of topics, including the inspiration behind her daughter's unusual name, how she's dealing as a new mom and what her thoughts are on plastic surgery.
Check out some of Kim's oh-so-personal questions and Kylie's very revealing answers...
Q: Kim: "The early stages of motherhood are challenging. How have you gotten through it?"
A: Kylie: "It’s actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.
Q: Kim: "What is the inspiration for Stormi’s name?"
A: Kylie: "I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm—I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name."
Q: Kim: "What kind of world would you like Stormi to grow up in?
A: Kylie: "She’s going to have her own challenges. I just hope that she’s strong and independent and confident.
Q: Kim: What is the most surprising thing about being a mom, and how has your perspective changed on beauty and business since becoming a mom?"
A: Kylie: "I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, 'I’m doing it for you.' Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish—and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience."
Q: Kim: "What are your thoughts on plastic surgery?"
A: Kylie: "I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that's what you want to do, I'm not against it. Right now I probably wouldn't do anything, actually."
Read the full Evening Standard Q&A online now.
