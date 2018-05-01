Married at First Sight's Jonathan Reflects on Divorcing Molly in Personal Letter to Fans

Eight weeks of marriage can provide a whole new perspective and a whole lot of life lessons.

For the past several months, viewers watched Jonathan Francetic get married and subsequently get divorced to Molly Duff on Married at First Sight.

But ahead of tonight's "After the Decisions" reunion episode, the army vet and financial associate has written a letter to fans where he reflects on the once in a lifetime experience.

"One of the questions I am asked the most is why I kept trying to make the relationship work while constantly running into brick walls and being shut out. I think it's imperative to remember that a lot goes on behind the scenes and I really could see the potential. And trusted the process," Jonathan explained in the letter obtained by E! News exclusively. "During the course of filming I tried to be patient and see things from Molly's point of view. This, of course, isn't the easiest thing to do when you've just met, and are trying to learn their perspective on top of quite literally everything else. Regardless, I felt that I did what I could, and in the end it just didn't work."

Another challenge Jonathan faced was after filming when he was still unemployed without a fairytale ending.