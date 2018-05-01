True Hollywood Story Is Returning to E!

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 1, 2018 10:15 AM
It's baaaaack!
E! True Hollywood Story is making a comeback. The series, which began its original run in 1996, is returning to E! with a greater focus on giving a voice to the major moments that are reshaping pop culture and changing the world.
This season, each documentary will take a look at either a person, headline or topic and focus on the people and moments that were integral in shifting our culture. Past seasons have covered everything from the life and career of Macaulay Culkin to the murder trial of singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.
When it comes to some of the biggest moments in Hollywood's history, you can count on E! to tell it like it is. Will you be watching?!
Stay tuned for more details on official air date!
Arrested Development Returning to Netflix With a Recut Season 4, Now With All the Bluths in the Same Episodes
Dr. Paul Nassif Gushes Over Dating New Girlfriend and It's All Thanks to His Slimmed-Down "Boyfriend Body!"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!