The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley Previews Moira's New Life as a Refugee: It's "Not All Roses"

Getting out of Gilead is hard. But truly escaping the totalitarian state? That's even harder. After all, as Aunt Lydia loves to say, "Gilead is within you."

In this week's episode of The Handmaid's Tale, the third in season two, we'll see just how hard shaking the horror of Gilead proves to be for both Moira and Luke when we venture north to Canada to check in on their new lives as refugees in "Little America." And as Samira Wiley, who portrays Moira, told E! News as the season two premiere, it'll be quite the journey.

"Refugee life is not all roses. It's trying to figure out exactly where do I fit in. Where do I belong? She's left this horrible, horrible regime in Gilead, but everything is not totally worked out here," the actress admitted. "She doesn't have her friends, she doesn't have family. Everything that she loves and cares about is still in Gilead, so it's a real journey. It's a journey of self-identity, really."'