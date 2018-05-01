Royal Duty! Kate Middleton and Prince William List Their Occupations on Prince Louis' Birth Certificate

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 1, 2018 7:34 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's official! Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's littlest love has his own birth certificate. 

A week after welcoming their second son and third child together, Prince Louis, into the world, the royal father has signed off on the baby's birth certificate and Kensington Palace has officially released it to the public. 

According to the palace, Prince William signed the birth register at Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning and it was witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office. According to the document, little Louis was born on April 23, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital in Westminster. We already know he was born at 11:01 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds and seven ounces. His full name is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Birth Certificate

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The usual logistics were also listed for his famous parents, including their official occupations. For Prince William, that is "Prince of the United Kingdom" and for Duchess Kate, that's "Princess of the United Kingdom." Oh, to be royal. 

Royal enthusiasts are still getting used to another baby in the royal family. It was just days ago that the couple announced their baby boy's name after much public anticipation. While it's been a milestone week for fans around the world, it's been all the more of a whirlwind for the new parents of three. 

Appearing at an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey just two days after the birth, Prince William offered some insight into their first days with a full house.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," he said in conversation, according to a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good." 

So far, so good!

