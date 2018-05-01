Tonya Harding on First Dancing With the Stars Performance: I Want to Show America I Belong Here

Tonya Harding found herself on the Dancing With the Stars chopping block during the very first show.

"I was like, ‘No, lord, please, don't let this be the last dance. I'm finally learning how to be a lady and learning how to dance and I haven't lost my last five pounds yet,'" Harding told E! News after her performance with pro dance partner Sasha Farber. "And Sasha is such a wonderful partner. He's taught me how to be graceful and it made me feel like I'm worth something on the dance floor, like I belong here."

She was called safe last, moving on to week two.