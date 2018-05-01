BREAKING!

Tony Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 1, 2018 6:05 AM

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Cast

Harry Potter the Play

Former Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee announced the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards Tuesday morning, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. CBS will broadcast the 72nd annual ceremony, as it's done for the past 40 years, from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host the three-hour event.

As previously announced, the Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honors will be given to both Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber; the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will go to the Nederlander Organization's Nick Scandalios; the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to New York Times photographer Sara Krulwich, costume beader Bessie Nelson and dry cleaning service Ernest Winzer; and New York's La MaMa will get the Regional Theatre Award.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Frozen Broadway Cast

Walter McBride/Getty Images

BEST MUSICAL

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

BEST PLAY

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Junk

Latin History for Morons

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Mean Girls Broadway Cast

Walter McBride/WireImage

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band's visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Henry Hadden-Patton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

Spongebob Squarepants Broadway Cast

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

BEST ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemingnani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

The Band's Visit Broadway Cast

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Once on This Island

The Band's Visit

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Mean Girls

My Fair Lady

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Travesties

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Angels in America

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Photos

2017 Tony Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Carousel Broadway Cast

Walter McBride/WireImage

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

My Fair Lady

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Mean Girls

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Once on This Island

The Band's Visit

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Once on This Island

The Band's Visit

Mean Girls

My Fair Lady

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Farinelli and the King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh

Angels in America

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Once on This Island

My Fair Lady

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

The Band's Visit

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Angels in America

Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh

Farinelli and the King

Junk

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Mean Girls

Once on This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

My Fair Lady

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Farinelli and the King

Angels in America

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MSUICAL

Travesties

Angels in America

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2

1984

Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

The Band's Visit

Once on This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Mean Girls

Spongebob SquarePants: The Musical

SPECIAL TONY AWARD

Bruce Springsteen

John Leguizamo

Productions that opened during the 2017-2018 Broadway season on or before the Apr. 26, 2018 cut-off date were eligible for nominations this year across the 26 competitive categories.

The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture between the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League. White Cherry Entertainment' Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers, and Weiss will direct the show for the 19th year in a row.

