Happy 3rd Birthday, Princess Charlotte! See Her Cutest Moments

She's growing up right before our eyes!
Our most since birthday wishes go out to Princess Charlotte, who turns 3-years-old today. The royal toddler's milestone celebration comes only a week after the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child—a son they named Prince Louis—officially made Charlotte a big sister.
It feels like yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a daughter into the mix, and over the past three years we've seen Princess Charlotte blossom into one sweet little lady!
Celebrate the future queen of England's special day by checking out her most adorable photos of all time. Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!
Fun With the Family
Princess Charlotte enjoyed some fun in the sun with her brother Prince George and second cousin Savannah Phillips
A Royal Wave
Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Silly Pose
Before entering St. George's Chapel, the little bridesmaid stuck out her tongue.
The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace
Kissing Her Baby Brother
Kate Middleton shared a photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her baby brother.
A Quick Hello
Before meeting her baby brother for the first time, the little princess gave well-wishers a wave.
Star Student
Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte strikes an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018.
Officially a Big Sister
Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George make their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother.
Stop and Smell the Flowers
Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrives to Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017.
Christmas Card Cutie
For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the fall leaves.
Growing Up So Fast
On her second birthday, Kensington Palace releases a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II!
Ready for the Trooping of the Colour
In 2017, Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour. She watched with her family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.
Here Comes the Bride
The toddler serves as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute!
Bundled Up
In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids on a private ski vacation at an undisclosed location in the French Alps
Tis the Season
Princess Charlotte puckers up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016.
Puppy Love
In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada.
Birthday Girl
The royal rings in her 1st birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot.
Christmas Princess
For their 2015 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George in matching blue ensembles.
Her Christening
The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter lovingly at the little one's Christening
Playing With a Puppy
Kate Middleton also took a photo of her daughter playing with her toy puppy.
Ready for Her Closeup
Charlotte's mom took this cute closeup of her daughter in 2015.
Little Sister
Kate Middleton snapped this photo of her children shortly after Charlotte was born.
A Princess Is Born
Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.
