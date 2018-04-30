R. Kelly's Management Says Time's Up Movement "Rushed to Judgment" by Supporting #MuteRKelly Campaign

The Time's Up movement has joined the #MuteRKelly online campaign.

In an open letter published online, the Women of Color of Times's Up has declared its alliance with the campaign founded by Oronike Odeleye and Kenyette Barnes and aimed at protesting the Grammy winner, boycotting his music and stopping his performances.

The Women of Color of Time's Up are a group of activists, executives, filmmakers, actresses, authors, athletes and women in various industries who aim to organize around issues that are especially important to women and girls of color. "We call on people everywhere to join with us to insist on a world in which women of all kinds can pursue their dreams free from sexual assault, abuse and predatory behavior," the collective wrote in the public message.

As such, they are publicly urging RCA Records, R. Kelly's music label, Ticketmaster, which is selling tickets for his May 11 show, Spotify, Apple Music and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the venue hosting his May 11 concert, to join the online campaign as well.