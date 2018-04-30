Watch Hennessy Carolina Go Off on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars: "Get Me the F--k Off This Show!"

Beware of sunglasses, people!

In Tuesday's all-new episode of The Challenge: Champs vs Stars, Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina isn't exactly her fellow cast members' favorite person. Why? Because she shows up over 30 minutes for a nomination ceremony...and isn't exactly in the best mood when she arrives.

In our exclusive sneak peek at the MTV reality hit's episode, Hennessy refuses to take her sunglasses off when she is asked to do so by a producer, saying, "I have an image of my own and I am not going to look like s—t on national TV." OK then!