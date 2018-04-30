'N Sync Tears Up Hollywood's Heart With Epic Walk of Fame Ceremony

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 1:13 PM
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Our teenage selves can't stop screaming—'N Sync just received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
All five members of the beloved boy band, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, reunited Monday for one pop-tastic ceremony. Hundreds of fans gathered along Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the event, which included speeches from Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly, who hosted TRL during the group's meteoric run between 1995 and 2002.
Each of the singers made heartfelt remarks during the ceremony, and as Ellen teased, 'N Sync is made up of "the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one and Joey." There was even a massive, fan-led sing-along of "Tearin' Up My Heart," which Jessica Biel couldn't help but join in on!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
From Lance's perspective, "It's my brotherhood with you guys that I'm most thankful for. I was a kid when we came together and I'm a man today because of the family I had in you. I love you guys."
The openly gay performer, who is married to artist and actor Michael Turchin, then reflected on his 2006 coming out experience.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"Growing up in Mississippi in a Southern Baptist Church, in a town where everybody knows your business, I had a secret. I was gay," he said, adding, "Yes, guys I'm gay! At the time I thought I'd never be able to tell anyone because not only was I terrified of the lasting rejection, but more than that I didn't want to jeopardize the careers of these guys up here much less the hundreds of amazing people who worked tirelessly to bring 'N Sync to the world. I thought if I had come out 'N Sync would be over, so out of fear I kept my secret."
Seeing "young gay fans singing their hearts out," Lance described wanting "so badly to let them know, I was you. I just didn't have the strength then." The 38-year-old then thanked the entire LGBTQ community for their support over the years.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Similarly, Timberlake called the moment "so surreal," sharing, "I don't think I could put into words how much the four of you mean to me. Through hard times, through unbelievable times, I just love all of you so much."
J.T. then gave a special shoutout to the group's biggest cheerleaders: their mamas! "The most important thing that I could think of when we were going to be presented with this amazing honor was our moms," he gushed. "Our moms and dads have been the real MVP. They're the reason we were able to even be where we were in the world."
Timberlake concluded, "To my beautiful wife who is here today, who is now the mother to our beautiful son, I love you so much." (Swoon!)
Of course, the event couldn't come to a close without J.C. making a reference to a classic 'N Sync jam that fans are reminded of around this time of year.
"It's gonna be May!" Chasez belted into the mic to the tune of "It's Gonna Be Me."
Congratulations, 'N Sync!
