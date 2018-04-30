Katy Perry to American Idol's Ada Vox: "Trust and Believe This Is Not the End of Us"

The American Idol judges saved Ada Vox in a dramatic moment…only to see the singer get the boot the following week.

"I feel great, quite honestly. I feel like I did everything I needed to do up until this point. I mad my mark on the world, on the show and I think I've made my mark in the music industry as well," Ada told E! News after the elimination. "I am so ready to just get home and start working. The real work begins after this."

You haven't seen the last of Ada, especially if judge Katy Perry has her way. Katy crashed our interview with Ada and the two have clearly bonded.