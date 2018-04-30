Blac Chyna Packs on the PDA With Beau YBN Almighty Jay

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 7:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna, YBN Almighty Jay

BAHE / BACKGRID

Blac Chyna had a pretty special plus one at her event over the weekend. 

The Lashed owner wasn't shy about cozying up to her beau, YBN Almighty Jay, on Sunday at the Lashed Ladies Luncheon, attended by fellow gal pal Amber Rose

The former reality star and the 18-year-old rapper turned the event into their own lunch date as they embraced and kissed in front of photographers. 

Chyna was spotted smiling in her pinstripe pants and strapless top in the arms of Jay, who donned a head to doe Dolce & Gabbana sweatsuit and Louis Vuitton messenger bag. 

Photos

Blac Chyna's Sexiest Instagram Photos

Blac Chyna, YBN Almighty Jay

BAHE / BACKGRID

After being romantically linked earlier this year, the couple have popped up on social media and in real-life sightings together. While they've keep talk of their romance to a minimum, the rising rapper has paid tribute to Chyna on his Instagram account with photos of the two together. 

"Unbothered," he captioned one snap of the two arm in arm in late March, seemingly in reference to public criticism on their age difference. 

In early April, the rapper publicly asked her a pretty major question not long into their relationship: "Will You Marry Me?"

 

Her response? "Yes."

So far, no ring on that finger!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , PDA , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Evil Genius

Evil Genius Takes On "Pizza Bomber Heist" and Looks Like It Could Be Your Next Netflix True Crime Obsession

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Kanye West Wanted to Give Daughter Chicago a Different Name

Jason Wahler

The Hills' Jason Wahler "Getting Help" After Relapsing

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek Finds Rollins in Danger With a Ripped-From-the-Headlines Story

Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Miley Cyrus Retracts Apology for Nude Vanity Fair Portrait From 2008

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Walks Away With Major Ring Bling After Trip to Jewelry Store

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.