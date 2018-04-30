Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek Finds Rollins in Danger With a Ripped-From-the-Headlines Story

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 6:35 AM
Law & Order: SVU is ripping from the headlines once again.
In the Wednesday, May 2 episode of SVU, "The Book of Esther," the squad comes into contact with a family a lot like the Turpin family. Rollins (Kelli Giddish) races to rescue a girl being held captive by her father (played by Deadwood veteran Ray McKinnon). In the exclusive clip above, Rollins goes to extreme lengths to rescue a young girl…and ends up with guns pointed at her.
Like the real Turpin case, the squad becomes alerted to the family after a child escapes.
NBC
"Get the hell off my property," McKinnon's character tells Rollins, while holding a loaded shotgun.
"You're making a big mistake," Rollins says in the preview.
SVU fans know Rollins means what she says. Like a dog with a bone, she'll stop at nothing.
The episode also features guest stars Rebkeah Kennedy, Brandy Zarle, Sami Molly Bray, and Eric Elizaga.
Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Evil Genius Takes On "Pizza Bomber Heist" and Looks Like It Could Be Your Next Netflix True Crime Obsession
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!