Avengers: Infinity War Has the Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Excelsior!

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War made history over the weekend, earning an estimated $250 million at 4,474 theaters in the U.S. and Canada—the highest domestic debut of all time. Analysts point out that the number could change when the official tally is announced Monday. Avengers: Infinity War earned $380 million overseas, bringing its global total to $630 million, the top worldwide debut of all time. It will debut in one of the largest markets, China, May 11.

Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record holder, opened to $248 million three years ago. The movie grossed $936.6 million domestically by the end of its theatrical run.

Avengers: Infinity War is one of six movies in history to cross the $200 million mark in their domestic debuts, following Marvel's The Avengers (2012), Jurassic World (2015), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Black Panther (2018). Marvel Studios now boasts six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time. Avengers: Infinity War celebrates a decade of hits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man in 2008. "Marvel spent 10 years methodically and carefully creating a universe of characters, worlds and stories that all led to this and, in doing so, created an event unlike anything the business has ever seen," Walt Disney Studios distribution chief Dave Hollis told The Hollywood Reporter. His successor, Cathleen Taff, admitted, "We have been sitting here all weekend in astonishment."

Photos

Avengers: Infinity War Fan Events & Premieres

Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Two of the film's stars, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland, reacted to the history-making news by sharing screenshots of a Los Angeles Times' article on Instagram. "Not bad watching the internet flood with headlines like this one!!" Hemsworth wrote. "Can't say thank you enough to everyone who continues to turn up and support the Marvel universe. What a dream it's been to be on this journey. Nothing but love and appreciation to everyone involved and all the fans." Holland, meanwhile, merely captioned his Instagram Story with nine "face screaming" emojis.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Avengers: Infinity War connects Drax (Dave Bautista) Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Captain America (Chris Evans), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Thor (Hemsworth) Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Spider-Man (Holland) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) in their quest to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Combined, the MCU's 19 movies have earned about $15.4 billion at the box office.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Marvel , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Evil Genius

Evil Genius Takes On "Pizza Bomber Heist" and Looks Like It Could Be Your Next Netflix True Crime Obsession

Blac Chyna, YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna Packs on the PDA With Beau YBN Almighty Jay

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Kanye West Wanted to Give Daughter Chicago a Different Name

Jason Wahler

The Hills' Jason Wahler "Getting Help" After Relapsing

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek Finds Rollins in Danger With a Ripped-From-the-Headlines Story

Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Miley Cyrus Retracts Apology for Nude Vanity Fair Portrait From 2008

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Walks Away With Major Ring Bling After Trip to Jewelry Store

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.