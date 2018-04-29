Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cozy Up for a Selfie at Colosseum in Rome

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Colosseum, Rome

Katy Perry and her "darling" Orlando Bloom take Italy!

On Saturday, after the singer and American Idol judge and the actor met Pope Francis at the Vatican during a the United to Cure conference, where the singer spoke about transcendental meditation, the pair headed off to do some sightseeing.

Perry posted on her Instagram Stories videos and photos of the two touring the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City as well as the Colosseum in Rome. In one pic, she and Bloom cozy up for a selfie inside the ruins of the famous ancient Roman amphitheater.

"Here I am once again at the Roman Colosseum," Perry said in a video. "Just another metaphor for my life online."

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Katy Perry, Rome
Katy Perry, Rome
Orlando Bloom, Colosseum, Rome

"Friends, Romans, countrymen," Bloom said in a video he posted on his own feed, quoting from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.

"Yeah, it's just the Colosseum," he continued in the clip, which contained a shout=out to Gladiator star Russell Crowe. "That's where all the gladiators used to hang out with the lions, tigers."

Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41, have dated on-and-off since 2016 and are rumored to have rekindled their romance a few months ago. They have not commented on the status of their current relationship.

In an Instagram Stories video posted earlier on Saturday, Perry called Bloom her "darling." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Daughter, Sienna Princess, Birthday

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna's 1st Birthday Party Is Fit for a Princess

Kanye West, Emma Gonzalez

Kanye West Pays Tribute to Emma González, Who Praises Waffle House Hero Instead

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Six Flags

Kylie Jenner Rents Out Six Flags Theme Park for Travis Scott's Birthday

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Says Sex Tape Leak Was Like "Being Raped"

Beyonce, Jay Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Bring Coachella Vibes to Warriors Game

ESC: Kate Middleton, Issa Engagement Dress, Original

Secret Getaways, Splits and That Fashion Show: The Early Days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Romance

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Wedding

Remembering Kate Middleton and Prince William's Fairytale Royal Wedding

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.