Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna's 1st Birthday Party Is Fit for a Princess

Happy first birthday, Sienna Princess Wilson!

Ciaraand husband Russell Wilson's daughter and first child together turned 1 on Saturday and received a birthday celebration fit for, well, a princess.

The R&B singer posted on Instagram early on Sunday a photo of their little girl sitting in a high chair, which is decorated with a large, pink, tulle skirt, a garland of pink and white roses (which appear to be faux) and the word "One" spelled out in gold lettering. Sienna is wearing a pink flower crown and adorably putting both her hands over her ears.

"Princess Sienna's 1st Birthday! 4.28.17," Ciara wrote. "Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel."

Near the child is a pink basket made to look like a hot air balloon, decorated with dozens of pearly pink, white and blue balloons. Another display of white and pink roses sits on the floor. On a small, round table sits a three-tier white and pink cake bearing the child's name and age.