Kelly Clarkson Totally Transforms Her Look With New Blonder, Bang Hairstyle

Kelly, is that you?

Kelly Clarkson totally transformed her appearance when she debuted a new very blonde, and very banging hairstyle on Friday night. The superstar songstress made her big bang reveal at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s 23rd annual "Taste for a Cure," an annual event that raises funds for highest priority cancer research at UCLA.

For the charitable function, the 36-year-old donned a cut-out little black dress by Elie Saab, black tights and black platform Alice and Olivia heels. She wore her new, oh-so-blonde fringed style, which was done by Robert Ramos, in an topknot updo.

During the event, which was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the foundation presented its 2018 Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award to NBC Entertainment President, Paul Telegdy.

After Teledgy gave his acceptance speech to the crowd, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer performed her new single, "I Don’t Think About You" and her four-time platinum hit, "Stronger."